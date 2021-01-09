TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.19.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $30.95 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.