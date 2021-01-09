TravelNote Price Tops $0.0141 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a market cap of $30,437.56 and approximately $1,667.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00106173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00788282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052645 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

