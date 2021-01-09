TRAXIA Hits Market Capitalization of $26,611.94 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $26,611.94 and $34.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00218036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051888 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

