Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.38.

TCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

TCW traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.62. 718,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,328. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$419.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.