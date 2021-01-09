Trident Group Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00216710 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.