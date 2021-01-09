TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.42. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,737 shares of company stock worth $11,340,976. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

