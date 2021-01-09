TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 297.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

