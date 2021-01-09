Tripio (TRIO) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $1.60 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.