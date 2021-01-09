TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 39.9% Over Last Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

