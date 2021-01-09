TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $170,247.03 and $11,192.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00734066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052490 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

