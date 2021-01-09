TrueFlip (TFL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,465.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $2,465.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.35 or 0.04160433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00291005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

