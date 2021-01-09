Truegame (TGAME) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $59,391.23 and approximately $5,083.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.