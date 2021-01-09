TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117.33 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $275.00 million and $117.33 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitso, Bittrex, Zebpay and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00106157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00717776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00219275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052380 BTC.



TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken



TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinTiger, HBUS, Zebpay, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Kuna, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bitso, Crex24, Binance, Koinex, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

