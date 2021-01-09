TrustSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $53.64 million and $1.17 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00686660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052973 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,325,496 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

