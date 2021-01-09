TrustVerse (TRV) 1-Day Volume Tops $92,084.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $92,084.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.49 or 0.03618661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00290031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

