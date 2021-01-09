TTC (TTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00282727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.48 or 0.03435498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.