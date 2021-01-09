Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Sells $3,819,157.88 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88.
Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,007. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
