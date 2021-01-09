TurtleNetwork Reaches One Day Volume of $117.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $688,427.64 and approximately $117.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00104898 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00248744 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000160 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002176 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012365 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

