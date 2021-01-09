TwoKeyEconomy Market Cap Achieves $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.