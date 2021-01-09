U Network (UUU) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $442,932.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.