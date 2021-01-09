Ubex Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $632,978.90 and $94,515.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00209454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, YoBit, BitMart, LBank, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

