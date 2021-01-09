Ubex Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $703,229.14 and $22,406.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, BTC-Alpha and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009411 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00228303 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, YoBit, BitForex, Fatbtc, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

