Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $7.87 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $7.87 million and $9,821.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

