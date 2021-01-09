UChain Hits Market Capitalization of $35,854.95 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. UChain has a total market capitalization of $35,854.95 and approximately $2,532.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, UChain has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00107104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00698524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00051797 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

