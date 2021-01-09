UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00282727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.48 or 0.03435498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

