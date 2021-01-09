Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $34.87 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $34.87 million and $620,166.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01476682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044834 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010422 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001262 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.