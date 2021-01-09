Ultra Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.90 million and $481,293.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,981.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.01127764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002066 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00173583 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

