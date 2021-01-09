UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. UMH Properties has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $619.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.