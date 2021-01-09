Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Under Armour by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

