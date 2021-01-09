UNICORN Token Hits Market Capitalization of $34,795.46 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 168% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $34,795.46 and $25.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

