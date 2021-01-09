Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $18.94 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00017328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $18.94 million and $4.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

