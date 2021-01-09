Unify 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,866.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $66,357.42 and $10,866.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00443068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 314.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.