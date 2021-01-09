Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 834.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

