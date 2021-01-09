Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $218.82. 3,922,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,695. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

