Uniswap Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00015001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $2.22 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 393.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,320,885 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

