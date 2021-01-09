United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

