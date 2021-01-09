United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $170.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

