Universa Price Tops $0.0029 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Universa has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $60,601.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.37 or 0.03790262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00284990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.