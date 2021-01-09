UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.26. UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 377,977 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.

About UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

