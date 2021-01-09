Unobtanium (UNO) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $15.39 million and $12.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.73 or 0.00185522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,819.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.06 or 0.01237316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001932 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,270 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

