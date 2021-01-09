Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,729 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.51% of Unum Group worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Unum Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.34 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

