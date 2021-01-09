Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.08. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 72,775 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.15 million and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04.

Get Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0101961 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$46,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,983 shares in the company, valued at C$652,706.06.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.