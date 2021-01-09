Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.07

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $14.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 167,727 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

