USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.07 or 0.02993173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,661,438,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,238,125 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinEx, Crex24, SouthXchange, CPDAX, Korbit, OKEx, Kucoin, Poloniex, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

