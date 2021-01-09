USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.59

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.64. USD Partners shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 51,959 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 24.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in USD Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.