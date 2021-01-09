USDJ (USDJ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.56 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. USDJ has a market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

