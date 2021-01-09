USDK Price Hits $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.70 million and $324.97 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00051015 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

