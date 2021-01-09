USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $627,056.89

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $627,056.89 and $1,244.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.31 or 0.01316586 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044237 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007764 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00185558 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.