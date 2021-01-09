USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $627,056.89

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $627,056.89 and $1,244.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.31 or 0.01316586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002094 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00185558 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

