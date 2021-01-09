USDx stablecoin Price Down 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,725.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.01116731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002098 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00180986 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.