V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.09 or 0.04279707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00304854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

